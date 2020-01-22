BOY RIVER, Minn. — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 9-year-old boy has died in a farm accident.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said his office was notified of the accident in rural Boy River on Sunday. Deputies and first responders arrived and learned that a boy had been accidentally pinned under the arms of a skid-steer loader. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy was conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office. The name of the boy was not released.
