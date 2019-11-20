He doesn't play chess or any musical instruments. But he loves "Fortnite" and "Minecraft" and watches Netflix.

Soon, Laurent Simons, 9, of Belgium will become one of the youngest people in the world to graduate from a university. People call him a genius, even though he doesn't fit the mold.

"A lot of people have stereotypes about young geniuses," his father, Alexander, a dentist, said in a phone interview.

That's because the world has long been fascinated by prodigies celebrated for their ability to master an instrument, excel at art or dominate at chess. Mozart composed music at age 5. Picasso was 9 when he made his first painting. Bobby Fischer was winning international chess competitions at 13.

But Laurent is not your typical child prodigy. He's into Instagram, for one thing. And he has more than 13,000 followers.

Laurent, who was born in Ostende, Belgium, studies electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands. He is about to complete what is normally a three-year program in just 10 months. When he completes his final project — about a brain-connected electrical chip — he will walk out a graduate in December.

Laurent Simons, 9, studies electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands and is set to graduate before year’s end.

"Then, I want to study medicine, and do a Ph.D. and make artificial organs," he said.

He spent the first few years of his life with his grandparents in Belgium after his father took a job in Amsterdam. Laurent started primary school when he was 4 and went to high school at 6.

"His grandparents always told us he's very special," Alexander Simons said about his son. "We thought they were taking him too seriously."

His professors at the university say they were blown away.

"Laurent's absorption capacity is very high, which means that everything goes much faster, and we can cover a lot more material in a short span of time," said Peter Baltus, a professor of integrated electronics who is the boy's mentor. "It's been quite special and enjoyable."

Outside of school, his father maintains, Laurent is like any child his age: He loves playing video games on his smartphone. His IQ is 145, his father said.

In the age of social media, young bright minds do not go unnoticed for long. On Laurent's Instagram account, a photo shows him sitting in front of a television crew. The caption, "Busy Week With Interviews!!" The hashtags #laurentsimons and #giganticplans follow.

One photo shows him with the former prime minister of Belgium, Herman Van Rompuy. But other posts show him bobbing in swimming pools or with friends.

For his next chapter, he said, he likely will study in the United States, although his father called his choice of a school "confidential."

As for why he wants to create artificial hearts in the future — meaning in his teenage years, in his case — he explained that the grandparents he grew up with have heart conditions.

"I'd like to help people like them," he said.