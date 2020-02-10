Leslie Knope of NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” may just be a popular sitcom character, but her 2010 invention of Galentine’s Day has turned Feb. 13 into an unofficial national gal pal holiday. The day before Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating female friendships, through personalized gifts, heart-shaped waffle breakfasts or unique bonding activities. Want to get you and your friends into the Galentine’s spirit? Check out these Twin Cities events.

1. Galentine’s craft party

Try your hand at pottery throwing, painting, candlemaking and more at Studio 2 Ceramics’ craft night. Drinks and snacks included. Just don’t wear your Galentines’ finest — crafters should expect to get dirty.

1717 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., studio2ceramics.com. $30

2. Cocktail class

Royal Foundry Craft Spirits’ Minneapolis distillery creates craft cocktails in the British tradition using grains, botanicals and classic recipes. Tour the facility, learn the history of the martini and make two fun cocktails. Tips, tricks and a complimentary tasting glass are $55/person.

241 Fremont Av. N., Mpls. royalfoundrycraftspirits.com

3. Womxn’s Climb Night

“All women, women-identifying trans, femme and nonbinary folks” are welcome at Arc’teryx Minneapolis and Minnesota Climbing Cooperative’s Galentine’s celebration. Open to new or experienced climbers, visitors can expect snacks, helpful tips and giveaways. Free; donations to support fellow womxn climbers welcomed.

Rachel MacAdams and Ryan Gosling in “The Notebook,” showing at the Parkway Theater.

1620 Central Av. NE., #178, Mpls. mnclimbingcoop.com

4. Red Hot Pole Dancing and Posies

This two-in-one event combines a beginner’s pole dance routine with a fiery floral arrangement workshop by Knockout Bodies Pole Dance and Fitness Studio and local florist Simply Stated Elegance. All supplies and refreshments are included with the $125 ticket, but make sure you register by February 11.

Red Hot Pole Dancing and Posies: Knockout Bodies Pole Dance and Fitness Studio, 2216 Central Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55418. $125/person. Tickets here.

5. Galentine’s Day Sip + Shop

Head to A-Mill Artist Lofts to shop local vendors and enjoy free Champagne, wine and snacks. Bring a friend and/or your dog. And bring a yoga mat — a free yoga class is included.

315 SE. Main St., Mpls. dogloverepeat.com/events



6. Galentine’s Day Happy Hour

No, this isn’t at a bar — Minneapolis publisher Milkweed Editions hosts a free, fun-filled celebration of friendship with complimentary snacks, wine and book-related activities. Browse the shelves with friends and contribute to the community playlist.

1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls. milkweed.org/event

7. Movie night

“The Notebook” returns for a Galentine’s-themed edition at the Parkway Theater. See the 2004 romcom classic on the big screen and bring enough tissues for friends.

4818 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. theparkwaytheater.com

8. Date night with your dog

Treat yourself and your pup at Be My Pawentine. Humans can enjoy wine tasting, cocktails, desserts, local shops and giveaways. Dog treats and puppucinos are provided for canine companions. Tickets are free, but donations to Ruff Start Rescue are appreciated.

Canopy by Hilton Minneapolis, 708 S. 3rd St, Mpls. eventbrite.com

9. Breakup poetry

Not a Valentine’s Day fan? Share in other people’s pain at honey mpls’ “Breaking Down, Breaking Up — a Poetry Show of Breakup Poems.” Listen to local poets or showcase your work during the open mic. Prepare to laugh, cry and pay what you can — all donations go to the League of Minnesota Poets.

Honey, 205 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls. urbanminnesota.com

Audrey Kennedy (audrey.kennedy@startribune.com) is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.