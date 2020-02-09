state of the arts

9 ways 10 are linked in 'Twelfth'

Theatergoers may notice something very familiar about "Twelfth Night" at the Guthrie Theater: All 10 actors are locals. That used to be common at the Guthrie, which once had a resident company, but aside from small-cast shows such as "The 39 Steps" and some "A Christmas Carol" productions, it's less so these days. We've designed this graphic to show how interconnected the local acting community is, particularly this august bunch.