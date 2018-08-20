THESSALONIKI, Greece — Police in northern Greece have detained nine teenagers in a hostel for unaccompanied migrants, following a riot over allegedly poor food and internet services at the facility.
Police said the trouble broke out Monday in the hostel in the eastern Thessaloniki district of Pylaia, where 30 unaccompanied minors live.
They said residents set fire to their mattresses and caused extensive damage to the facility.
Police were called to the hostel and detained the youths, who are all Pakistani nationals.
An estimated 2,500 unaccompanied migrants live in facilities in Greece.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Poland bans Ukraine activist from Europe, raising questions
Poland has used its powers as a European Union member to ban a human rights Ukrainian activist from all 26 countries in Europe's Schengen area, saying she poses a security threat following allegations that she works for Russian interests. Some government critics, however, have questioned whether the government is misusing the system to intimidate its opponents.
World
Venezuelans nervously await dramatic economic reforms
Venezuela on Monday began to launch dramatic reforms announced by President Nicolas Maduro to rescue a downward-spiraling economy, including a new currency and a more-than-3,000 percent hike in the minimum wage.
World
Brief Korean reunions bring tears for separated families
The 92-year-old South Korean woman wept and stroked the wrinkled cheeks of her 71-year-old North Korean son on Monday, their first meeting since they were driven apart during the turmoil of the 1950-53 Korean War.
World
German minister declares nation's bridges safe and reliable
Germany's transport minister says the country has reliable procedures for checking bridges "that I trust and citizens can trust too."
World
Suspect detained after shots fired at US Embassy in Turkey
Shots were fired from a moving car at the U.S. Embassy in Turkey before dawn Monday, an attack that came during heightened tensions between the two NATO allies. Turkish state media said a suspect was detained.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.