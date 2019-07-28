MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office reports a rash of fatal overdoses in recent days.
Authorities say a man and a woman died of a probable overdose in Milwaukee on Saturday. The deaths were among five probable overdose deaths that the medical examiner's office responded to in less than five hours Saturday.
Since Friday morning, the medical examiner's office has responded to nine probable overdose deaths. The majority of the deaths happened in Milwaukee.
Autopsies are scheduled Monday.
