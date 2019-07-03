WORCESTER, Mass. — Police say twin boys who are about 9 months old were found alone along railroad tracks in Massachusetts.
Police in Worcester (WUH'-stur) were alerted by a 911 call from railroad employees. They found the twins around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Paramedics responded and took the children to the hospital. The babies appeared to be unharmed.
Police say the children have been identified and are currently in the custody of state child welfare officials.
An investigation is continuing, and no additional information was released.
Police are asking anyone with information about the babies to contact them.
