Who among us didn’t learn something from Caroll Spinney’s Big Bird? Spinney, who for 49 years brought the 8-foot-2 gentle giant to life (as well as Oscar the Grouch), died last week, but the lessons he shared live on with the millions of people who grew up watching “Sesame Street.”

Beyond alphabet recitals and numerical countdowns, everybody’s favorite feathered friend had valuable things to say to both children and grown-ups. Life can be tough, he told us, but it’s going to be all right. Here are a few of the tricky topics Big Bird broke down for viewers young and old:

Self-confidence: Flightless Big Bird felt insecure about himself after reading about “another bird,” pioneering aviator Adm. Richard E. Byrd, who was the first to fly to the South Pole and back. “All I ever do is just sit here and play jacks and eat birdseed. And I’m never the first anywhere,” he pouted. Diana Ross helped boost Big Bird’s confidence during her Season 13 guest spot when she sang “Believe in Yourself,” advising him to swap “I can” for “I can’t.”

Healthy eating: Big Bird always encouraged kids to eat fruits and vegetables. In Season 29, he shopped at a farmers market, where he marveled at all the fresh produce. As part of the “Eat Brighter” campaign, he teamed with Michelle Obama and Billy Eichner on an odd (but Emmy-nominated) segment of “Billy on the Street,” where they played a grocery store game called “Ariana Grande or Eating a Carrot?” (As in, which is better? Like we said: odd.)

Breast-feeding: When cast member Buffy Sainte-Marie welcomed her baby son to the show, she demonstrated that nursing her infant was perfectly natural. “Lots of mothers feed their babies this way,” she told Big Bird. “Not all mothers, but lots of mothers do.” It was 1977, and out in the real world, many new mothers were being shamed for nursing in public, so it meant a lot for Big Bird to see and accept it. “You know, that’s nice,” he said.

Understanding disability: In 2000, Big Bird had a chat with actor Christopher Reeve. By asking a few polite questions, Big Bird demonstrated that directly addressing a friend’s independent living skills — how does the wheelchair work? — allowed them to move on and to explore other activities (such as going to the library). Children are naturally curious, and the conversation was a good guideline for how to ask sensitive questions without being rude.

Gaslighting: Big Bird had a tough time getting grown-ups to believe him. They dismissed his super-reclusive pal Mr. Snuffleupagus as an imaginary friend — or maybe even an elaborate lie. Even Mr. Snuffleupagus was a skeptic, doubting Big Bird several times. (“Et tu, Snuffy?” Big Bird moaned.) The producers finally allowed Big Bird to rally support for his claims in Season 16 and prove them in Season 17 — showing kids that grown-ups would believe them when they tell the truth.

Competition: Big Bird always enjoyed friendly competition, but he was never sure if he should be happy when he won if someone else had to lose. After a footrace with Mr. Snuffleupagus, for example, he said, “He’s going to be sad he didn’t win, and he might even be angry because I beat him.” Mister Rogers was there as part of a crossover show, and he helped Big Bird realize that he could be a gracious winner and still let his friend know that he cared about his feelings.

Dealing with disaster: Big Bird had his share of minor accidents — that’s the point of “Everybody Makes Mistakes.” But in Season 32, he had to deal with the wreckage of his nest by a hurricane. (“My home, my nest, my everything!”) The grown-ups pitched in to restore his modest digs — a process made possible through friendship and cooperation. When the job was done, Big Bird was deeply grateful for all their help and told them so (“I Want to Thank You for Being My Friends”). The lesson: Disasters will sometimes happen, but possessions are replaceable — people are not.

Fear: During a sleepover with Gabi in Season 27, he got a fright when she hid under the blanket and made “Wubba wubba” noises — a sound usually uttered by “Sesame Street” monsters. When he discovered that it was only Gabi, Big Bird realized that fear isn’t paralyzing and asked her to do it again.

Death: When actor Will Lee, who played the grocer Mr. Hooper, died in 1982, his absence became a lesson for Big Bird — and the children watching — about understanding death and dealing with grief. After consulting with child psychologists, the show decided on a direct approach. Big Bird had to process an array of conflicting feelings — shock, confusion, frustration, regret, anger. In 1990, Big Bird expressed his grief over the death of Muppet master Jim Henson by singing at his memorial service, a moving way to send off his best friend.