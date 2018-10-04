DANA POINT, Calif. — Authorities say nine children have been hurt when their van crashed into a tree in a Southern California coastal city.
The Orange County Fire Authority says the van smashed into the tree Wednesday afternoon in Dana Point.
The injured children are between 9 and 12 years old. Five youngsters suffered traumatic injuries, and four had minor injuries.
The driver refused transport to a hospital.
The van appeared to be towing a trailer carrying surfboards.
There's no immediate word where the van was headed or what caused the crash about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.
