ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say nine people have been hospitalized with minor injuries after a commuter bus overturned on an interstate in Florida.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that the crash occurred around noon Tuesday on Interstate 4 in Orlando. Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for more than two hours while a hazmat crew cleaned up oil and debris.
It wasn't immediately clear how the crash occurred. Police say no other vehicles were involved.
