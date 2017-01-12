Minnesota is one of those states that carries a hunting-related gun culture. We are a state of outdoor enthusiasts who relish Deer Camp and sitting in duck blinds in the wee hours of the morning.

But 17 years of Minnesota gun data shows that culture may be changing – or, at least, other facets of firearm culture are catching up.

2016 was a record year for firearm background checks both nationally and in Minnesota. The FBI’s instant background checks, used by federal firearms licensees when making a firearm or explosives sale, are performed for everything from carry permits to rifles and handguns, and some less-common categories like redemptions.

Most people who go through the background check process are approved in a matter of minutes – nationally, rejections represent less than 1 percent of the total. In Minnesota, according to the BCA, less than 1 percent of carry permit applications are denied.

Some caveats we should address upfront: Background checks for firearms and permits do not represent gun sales. In Minnesota, an application for a carry permit also allows for purchasing of a firearm, but that isn’t true in all states. Additionally, many people acquire firearms through private sales, many of which do not require background checks.

Still, the FBI’s data is the closest proxy available for understanding general firearm trends.

Data has been collected since November 1998, but we opted to look at full years of data, starting in January 1999 and going through the end of 2016.

Taking into account population changes, here’s how Minnesota has compared to the U.S. each year. We used to be pretty close to the national rate, but the gap has widened considerably in the past five years. Still, we are generally following the national trend.

In Minnesota, breaking the data down to a monthly look shows a more interesting trend: pretty consistent seasonal spikes.

That seasonality makes a lot more sense when long gun background checks are separated out. In general, those numbers have been remarkably consistent for the past 17 years.

Background checks for long guns – rifles and shotguns typically used for hunting game – see those reliable spikes at the same time every year, pacing right with major hunting seasons. September and October are big months as deer, pheasant, grouse and other game; March and April are spring turkey and goose seasons. November and December fall somewhere in between during holiday sales.

While long guns have been steady, however, handgun background checks have seen quite a bit of growth in that time.

If we plot them on the same graph, you can see how handgun background checks have caught up to long guns since 1999.

But the big growth area in Minnesota is carry permits. In fact, October 2016 was a record month in Minnesota for permit background checks.

James Franklin, executive director of the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association, said he heard speculation that the spike was due to a "quick, before the election" mentality because "no one knew who would win."

"But that's simply a rumor," he said. "I have no substantiation for any of that."

As for the growth in carry permits in general, Franklin cited "disorder and distrust" in cities like Chicago and Baltimore.

"My sense is that there are many people feeling like they need to become armed," he said.

Although permit background checks came back down some in November and December last year, they were still above the previous high set in January 2013. Anecdotally, we've reported that some of those could increasingly be from minorities in reaction to election results.

As a share of the total, long guns used to make up 67 percent of Minnesota’s firearm background checks. By 2016, they were less than one in four.