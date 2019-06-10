NEW YORK — Authorities have identified the remains of a 9/11 victim found at the World Trade Center.
The New York City medical examiners' office on Monday said the man is the 1,643rd person to be identified nearly 18 years after hijackers crashed airplanes into the trade center's twin towers in 2001.
The victim's name, which is being withheld, was confirmed through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2013.
It's the first new identification of a World Trade Center victim since July 2018.
The medical examiner says about 40 percent of the 2,753 people reported missing remain unidentified.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:07-18-21-26-28(seven, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:03-04-11-14-32-36, Doubler: N(three, four, eleven, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-six; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:04-05-06-08-09-16-17-18-20-21-22(four, five, six, eight, nine, sixteen, seventeen,…
National
Suspect fatally shot by Fort Worth police
Fort Worth police say officers fatally shot an armed aggravated assault suspect who fled on foot and then didn't comply with instructions to get out of a truck where he was hiding.
Nation
Suspect arrested after woman found chained in basement
A suspect is in custody after police in New York say a woman was found chained in a basement.