8th Wettest Meteorological Spring Ends

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Blue sky. Late shower possible. Winds: SW 8-13. High: 72.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet Winds: NNW 5. Low: 53.

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 56. High: 78.

TUESDAY: Showers and t-storms likely. Winds: N 8-13. Wake-up: 62. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Intervals of sticky sunshine. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 63. High: 81.

THURSDAY: Hazy sunshine, feels like summer. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 64. High: 84.

FRIDAY: Humid with sunshine. Winds increase. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 65. High: 88.

SATURDAY: Wet start, then sunny. Winds: N 7-12. High: 73.

This Day in Weather History

June 2nd

1945: Snow and sleet pile up to 4.5 inches at Tower.

1898: Heavy rain falls across Minnesota. Just over 7 inches is reported at Pine River Dam.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

June 2nd

Average High: 74F (Record: 93F set in 1940)

Average Low: 54F (Record: 35F set in 1946)

Record Rainfall: 2.00" set in 1897

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 2nd

Sunrise: 5:30am

Sunset: 8:52pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 24 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 22 seconds

Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~6 hours and 39 minutes

Moon Phase for June 2nd at Midnight

0.1 Days Before New Moon

See more from Space HERE:

What's in the Night Sky?

"Tonight, assuming you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, you can easily find the legendary Big Dipper, called The Plough by our friends in the U.K. or The Wagon throughout much of Europe. This familiar star pattern is high in the north at nightfall in June. Find it, and let it be your guide to the Little Dipper, too. You can find the Big Dipper easily because its shape really resembles a dipper. Meanwhile, the Little Dipper isn’t as easy to find. You need a dark sky to see the Little Dipper, so be sure to avoid city lights. How do you find the Dippers? Assuming you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, simply face northward on a June evening, and watch for a large dipper-like pattern. That easy-to-see pattern will be the Big Dipper. Notice that the Big Dipper has two parts: a bowl and a handle. See the two outer stars in the bowl? They’re known as The Pointers because they point to the North Star, which is also known as Polaris. Once you’ve found Polaris, you can find the Little Dipper. Polaris marks the end of the handle of the Little Dipper. You need a dark night to see the Little Dipper in full, because it’s so much fainter than its larger and brighter counterpart."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

Average Tornadoes By State in June

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in June is still very high across much of the nation. Interestingly, Minnesota average the most tornadoes in June than any other month during the year with 15.

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,000 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.



______________________________________________________________________________ 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through May 30th suggests that there have been a total of 1,017, which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 771. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,410 tornadoes were reported.

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook as we head through the weekend, which shows areas of showers and storms across parts of the country. Note that some of the storms on Saturday could be severe across parts of the Central US.



Heavy Ranifall Potential

Here's the 7 day precipitation potential across the nation, which shows another round of heavy rainfall across parts of the Central US where heavy rain has been a major issue during the month of May. Many rivers are running at major flood levels and will continue to be that way into the first half of June.



"CLIMATE CHANGE IS THAWING OUT THE CORPSES ON MT. EVEREST"

"As the world continues to heat up due to humanity-induced climate change, so too is the peak of Mount Everest. The Nepalese government reports that glaciers throughout the Himalayas are melting away, and on Everest that means the snow and ice that covered the bodies of dead hikers is vanishing. Climbers and guides are seeing more and more human remains: bones, limbs, and preserved bodies poking out of the snow, according to The New York Times. Though the ongoing climate catastrophe had nothing to do with their deaths, the resurfacing corpses are serving as a grim reminder of its toll."



"A historic tornado onslaught in central U.S."

"The U.S. has been hammered by an onslaught of severe weather, as a persistent weather pattern set up a clash of seasons across the central U.S. The state of play: Epic flooding has also been affecting the Upper Midwest, Plains, central U.S. and Mississippi River Valley this spring, with many locations seeing their highest water levels on record. Parts of Oklahoma have picked up more than 400% of their typical May rainfall. As of May 29, the Mississippi River in the St. Louis area has been at or above flood levels for over 70 days, according to the National Weather Service. By the numbers: Meteorologist Sam Lillo broke down some of the tornado statistics on Twitter. During the past 30 days, the U.S. has seen:

584 tornado reports.

13 straight days with 8 or more tornado reports.

10 straight days with 16 or more tornado reports.

Only 3 days without tornado reports.

185 severe weather watches issued by the Storm Prediction Center."



"The Hybrid System That Spots Tornadoes"

"It has been an exceptional week for tornadoes in the United States. In the past 13 days, more than 366 twisters have struck the central and eastern United States. They ranged from a deadly tornado in Dayton, Ohio, to a mile-wide beast that leveled houses across 30 miles of Kansas but remarkably left no fatalities. This outbreak has been abiding: While no one day has proved catastrophic, it’s odd that so many medium-caliber tornado days should follow one another so closely. Even on Wednesday, a relatively quiet reprieve from the storms, the National Weather Service warned of tornadoes from Texas to New Jersey."



"Farmers Are Using Twitter to Document the Disastrous Effects of Climate Change on Crops"

"In case we need anymore evidence that the globe is disastrously warmed, a pattern of conditions is impacting the world’s agricultural systems and threatening food supplies in the U.S. and abroad. Because legislators will continue to deny the what’s literally happening before their eyes (*cough* Climate Change), U.S. farmers have now turned to the Twitter hashtag #NoPlant19 to bring attention to the extremely wet spring that’s made it difficult plant corn and soybeans. The U.S. is currently in the midst of its wettest 12 months on record, with regions of the Great Plains and Midwest — where much of the nation’s corn and soy is produced — bearing the brunt of this spring’s rainfall. Not only are homes being damaged as a result of the extreme flooding, but the conditions are making it damn near impossible for farmers to plant their crops."



"Record-Breaking Heat in Alaska Wreaks Havoc on Communities and Ecosystems"

Alaska in March is supposed to be cold. Along the north and west coasts, the ocean should be frozen farther than the eye can see. In the state’s interior, rivers should be locked in ice so thick that they double as roads for snowmobiles and trucks. And where I live, near Anchorage in south-central Alaska, the snowpack should be deep enough to support skiing for weeks to come. But this year, a record-breaking heatwave upended norms and had us basking in comfortable—but often unsettling—warmth. Across Alaska, March temperatures averaged 11 degrees Celsius above normal. The deviation was most extreme in the Arctic where, on March 30, thermometers rose almost 22 degrees Celsius above normal—to 3 degrees. That still sounds cold, but it was comparatively hot."

"The Bizarre Phenomenon of 'Ball Lightning' Has a Startling New Explanation"

As far as mysteries of nature go, ball lightning is one of the more perplexing. It seems there are as many potential explanations as there are sightings, but in spite of decades of intense interest, none stand out as a clear winner. One of the weirder hypotheses claims these glowing balls are nothing more than light trapped inside a sphere of thin air. A new paper has added fresh details to the proposal, setting physical parameters on what such a light bubble might be like. For centuries, people have recorded accounts of grape-fruit-sized orbs of light moving slowly a short distance above the ground, often in the middle of an electrical storm, persisting for maybe 10 seconds or so before silently winking out of existence. Occasionally there is an added effect or two. Some have been said to pass through the glass pane of a closed window. Others might go out with a bang, or even leave behind the stench of sulphur as they vanish. Over a decade ago, Vladimir Torchigin from the Russian Academy of Sciences came to the conclusion that the atmospheric phenomenon we call ball lightning isn't lightning at all, but rather photons ricocheting inside an air-bubble of their own making. Whatever ball lightning happens to be, though, history isn't short on eyewitness reports.

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX