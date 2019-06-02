8th Wettest Meteorological Spring Ends

Smoky Sunsets Courtesy Canadian Wildfires
 
Thursday night was beautiful! Warm, quiet and very colorful! The sky turned pink around sunset on Thursday thanks to smoke that was overhead. Intense wildfires have been burning in the northern reaches of Alberta Canada and that smoke has drifted into the Upper Midwest, turning the sky orange and the sky different shades of pink and orange at sunrise and sunset. 
 
Wildfires in Canada
 
Take a look at the satellite image below and note the red outlined areas in the northern part of Alberta Canada. These are wildfires currently buring there, some of which have been very intense. Thanks to the prevailing northern wind, this wildfire smoke is making its way into the Lower 48, at times even across Minnesota and Wisconsin. 
 
"Sunsets this weekend in the Upper Midwest will be stunning. There's a dramatic reason why"

"If you live in the Upper Midwest or the Great Lakes region, brace yourself for some seriously fiery sunsets over the next few days.The reason why is pretty dramatic, too Wind is pushing smoke from wildfires raging across the northern part of the Canadian province of Alberta hundreds of miles south and east, into the United States. And when smoke fills the sky, especially high in the atmosphere, it reflects the sunset colors of red and orange back to the surface, magnifying them. The wildfires have forced about 10,000 people to leave their homes. And the smoke "is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility over much of the province," Environment Canada said Friday in a statement.Several people have tweeted videos and photos of an orange haze enveloping the provincial capital, Edmonton."

Sunday Weather Outlook

Sunday will be a fairly nice with bright sunshine and low humidity. Temps will only warm into the 60s and low 70s across the state, which will once again be below average for the 2nd day of June.

Weather Outlook Through Sunday
 
Here's the weather outlook from midday Saturday to early AM Monday, which shows a fairly dry weekend after morning showers and storms on Saturday. However, there could be a few showers across the Arrowhead later Sunday into early Monday morning, but amounts should me minimal.
 
7 Day Precipitation Forecast
 
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipitation forecast suggests pockets of rain across the state, which could be locally heavy, but nothing seems to be very widespread. 
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
Here's the extended temperature outlook through the middle part of June. Note that after a very warm Friday, temps will be quite a bit cooler this weekend. Temps will warm a bit next week with highs approaching the lower 80s.
 
 
 
Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from June 8nd - 14h shows warmer than average temperatures continuing across much of Alaska and in the Southwest, while cooler than average temperatures will be found across much of the Plains. 
8th Wettest Meteorological Spring Ends
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
 
I am happy to report that weather maps are finally starting to look a little more like summer! But hey, what do I know? I'm just a weatherman.
 
Meteorological Spring ended on Friday as the 8th wettest such period on record at the MSP Airport. From March 1st to May 31st, 12.59 inches of liquid was recorded. We also had 20.3 inches of snow, which was the 22nd snowiest on record as well. Meanwhile, folks in the Central US are drowning in Mays rains that left many rivers at major flood levels. Some 10 to 20 inches has fallen, leaving some areas underwater with record river crests likely through early June. Unreal.
 
Closer to home, we're on the verge of skeeter season. Warmer temps and higher humidity means that you'll likely be swatting at those thirsty blood suckers soon.
 
On the other hand, the grass is green and the flowers are blooming. I think it's finally safe to say that summer has arrived. Now, if we could get lake water temps to warm up a bit, so my kids lips aren't blue after a quick swim.
 
Happy June everyone!
Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Blue sky. Late shower possible. Winds: SW 8-13. High: 72.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet Winds: NNW 5. Low: 53.

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 56. High: 78.

TUESDAY: Showers and t-storms likely. Winds: N 8-13. Wake-up: 62. High: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Intervals of sticky sunshine. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 63. High: 81.

THURSDAY: Hazy sunshine, feels like summer. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 64. High: 84.

FRIDAY: Humid with sunshine. Winds increase. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 65. High: 88.

SATURDAY: Wet start, then sunny. Winds: N 7-12. High: 73.
This Day in Weather History
June 2nd

1945: Snow and sleet pile up to 4.5 inches at Tower.

1898: Heavy rain falls across Minnesota. Just over 7 inches is reported at Pine River Dam.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
June 2nd

Average High: 74F (Record: 93F set in 1940)
Average Low: 54F (Record: 35F set in 1946)

Record Rainfall: 2.00" set in 1897
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
June 2nd

Sunrise: 5:30am
Sunset: 8:52pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 24 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 22 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~6 hours and 39 minutes
Moon Phase for June 2nd at Midnight
0.1 Days Before New Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"Tonight, assuming you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, you can easily find the legendary Big Dipper, called The Plough by our friends in the U.K. or The Wagon throughout much of Europe. This familiar star pattern is high in the north at nightfall in June. Find it, and let it be your guide to the Little Dipper, too. You can find the Big Dipper easily because its shape really resembles a dipper. Meanwhile, the Little Dipper isn’t as easy to find. You need a dark sky to see the Little Dipper, so be sure to avoid city lights. How do you find the Dippers? Assuming you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, simply face northward on a June evening, and watch for a large dipper-like pattern. That easy-to-see pattern will be the Big Dipper. Notice that the Big Dipper has two parts: a bowl and a handle. See the two outer stars in the bowl? They’re known as The Pointers because they point to the North Star, which is also known as Polaris. Once you’ve found Polaris, you can find the Little Dipper. Polaris marks the end of the handle of the Little Dipper. You need a dark night to see the Little Dipper in full, because it’s so much fainter than its larger and brighter counterpart."

Average Tornadoes By State in June
 
According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in June is still very high across much of the nation. Interestingly, Minnesota average the most tornadoes in June than any other month during the year with 15.
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,000 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.
 

 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through May 30th suggests that there have been a total of 1,017,  which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 771. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,410 tornadoes were reported.
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook as we head through the weekend, which shows areas of showers and storms across parts of the country. Note that some of the storms on Saturday could be severe across parts of the Central US. 
 

Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
Here's the 7 day precipitation potential across the nation, which shows another round of heavy rainfall across parts of the Central US where heavy rain has been a major issue during the month of May. Many rivers are running at major flood levels and will continue to be that way into the first half of June. 
 

"CLIMATE CHANGE IS THAWING OUT THE CORPSES ON MT. EVEREST"
 
"As the world continues to heat up due to humanity-induced climate change, so too is the peak of Mount Everest. The Nepalese government reports that glaciers throughout the Himalayas are melting away, and on Everest that means the snow and ice that covered the bodies of dead hikers is vanishing. Climbers and guides are seeing more and more human remains: bones, limbs, and preserved bodies poking out of the snow, according to The New York Times. Though the ongoing climate catastrophe had nothing to do with their deaths, the resurfacing corpses are serving as a grim reminder of its toll."
 
"A historic tornado onslaught in central U.S."
 
"The U.S. has been hammered by an onslaught of severe weather, as a persistent weather pattern set up a clash of seasons across the central U.S. The state of play: Epic flooding has also been affecting the Upper Midwest, Plains, central U.S. and Mississippi River Valley this spring, with many locations seeing their highest water levels on record. Parts of Oklahoma have picked up more than 400% of their typical May rainfall. As of May 29, the Mississippi River in the St. Louis area has been at or above flood levels for over 70 days, according to the National Weather Service. By the numbers: Meteorologist Sam Lillo broke down some of the tornado statistics on Twitter. During the past 30 days, the U.S. has seen:
584 tornado reports.
13 straight days with 8 or more tornado reports.
10 straight days with 16 or more tornado reports.
Only 3 days without tornado reports.
185 severe weather watches issued by the Storm Prediction Center."
 
"The Hybrid System That Spots Tornadoes"
 
"It has been an exceptional week for tornadoes in the United States. In the past 13 days, more than 366 twisters have struck the central and eastern United States. They ranged from a deadly tornado in Dayton, Ohio, to a mile-wide beast that leveled houses across 30 miles of Kansas but remarkably left no fatalities. This outbreak has been abiding: While no one day has proved catastrophic, it’s odd that so many medium-caliber tornado days should follow one another so closely. Even on Wednesday, a relatively quiet reprieve from the storms, the National Weather Service warned of tornadoes from Texas to New Jersey."
 
"Farmers Are Using Twitter to Document the Disastrous Effects of Climate Change on Crops"
 
"In case we need anymore evidence that the globe is disastrously warmed, a pattern of conditions is impacting the world’s agricultural systems and threatening food supplies in the U.S. and abroad. Because legislators will continue to deny the what’s literally happening before their eyes (*cough* Climate Change), U.S. farmers have now turned to the Twitter hashtag #NoPlant19 to bring attention to the extremely wet spring that’s made it difficult plant corn and soybeans. The U.S. is currently in the midst of its wettest 12 months on record, with regions of the Great Plains and Midwest — where much of the nation’s corn and soy is produced — bearing the brunt of this spring’s rainfall. Not only are homes being damaged as a result of the extreme flooding, but the conditions are making it damn near impossible for farmers to plant their crops."
 
"Record-Breaking Heat in Alaska Wreaks Havoc on Communities and Ecosystems"
 
Alaska in March is supposed to be cold. Along the north and west coasts, the ocean should be frozen farther than the eye can see. In the state’s interior, rivers should be locked in ice so thick that they double as roads for snowmobiles and trucks. And where I live, near Anchorage in south-central Alaska, the snowpack should be deep enough to support skiing for weeks to come. But this year, a record-breaking heatwave upended norms and had us basking in comfortable—but often unsettling—warmth. Across Alaska, March temperatures averaged 11 degrees Celsius above normal. The deviation was most extreme in the Arctic where, on March 30, thermometers rose almost 22 degrees Celsius above normal—to 3 degrees. That still sounds cold, but it was comparatively hot."
 
"The Bizarre Phenomenon of 'Ball Lightning' Has a Startling New Explanation"
 
As far as mysteries of nature go, ball lightning is one of the more perplexing. It seems there are as many potential explanations as there are sightings, but in spite of decades of intense interest, none stand out as a clear winner.  One of the weirder hypotheses claims these glowing balls are nothing more than light trapped inside a sphere of thin air. A new paper has added fresh details to the proposal, setting physical parameters on what such a light bubble might be like. For centuries, people have recorded accounts of grape-fruit-sized orbs of light moving slowly a short distance above the ground, often in the middle of an electrical storm, persisting for maybe 10 seconds or so before silently winking out of existence. Occasionally there is an added effect or two. Some have been said to pass through the glass pane of a closed window. Others might go out with a bang, or even leave behind the stench of sulphur as they vanish. Over a decade ago, Vladimir Torchigin from the Russian Academy of Sciences came to the conclusion that the atmospheric phenomenon we call ball lightning isn't lightning at all, but rather photons ricocheting inside an air-bubble of their own making. Whatever ball lightning happens to be, though, history isn't short on eyewitness reports.
 
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

