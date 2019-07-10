BIG LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Sheriff's officials say an elderly man has died after the riding mower he was driving overturned and rolled down an embankment into the Mississippi River in Sherburne County.
The body of 89-year-old Ralph Hermes was found Monday afternoon by a neighbor at his property in Big Lake Township. Authorities say Hermes' arm was pinned under the mower, which tipped near a 15-foot drop to the riverbank.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: Topless Duluth swimmer has police called on her, touching off debate over indecent exposure
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: Topless Duluth swimmer has police called on her, touching off debate over indecent exposure
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: Topless Duluth swimmer has police called on her, touching off debate over indecent exposure
More from Star Tribune
Local Brooks: Topless Duluth swimmer has police called on her, touching off debate over indecent exposure
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Signature bonds ordered in death of 13-year-old girl
Signature bonds of $250,000 have been ordered for a woman and her adult daughter accused in the death of a 13-year-old girl in Mineral Point.
Local
89-year-old man killed when riding mower overturns
Sheriff's officials say an elderly man has died after the riding mower he was driving overturned and rolled down an embankment into the Mississippi River in Sherburne County.
South Metro
Minnesota salutes a new brigadier general
"There are no limitations," Stefanie Horvath said shortly before a ceremony in front of family, friends, Minnesota Guard colleagues and dignitaries that included Gov. Tim Walz.
Local
Brooks: Topless Duluth swimmer has police called on her, touching off debate over indecent exposure
"I'm not half-naked," Duluth photographer Michelle Bennett tried to explain to the officer who approached her on Park Point beach last month. "I'm topless."
North Metro
Drum class aims to equip aspiring Minn. college students with skills to succeed
Summer college-prep program for low-income and aspiring first-generation college students blends practical instruction with the drumming and dance.