CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Authorities say an elderly West Virginia woman found living in deplorable conditions with a "rotting" leg along with two children has died.

News outlets report Charleston police were called to a hospital Monday after 88-year-old Norma Dunlap was admitted with "signs of severe neglect." A Charleston police release says Dunlap died Wednesday.

According to the complaint, Dunlap had numerous bed sores, dried feces on her back and was covered in insects. A search of her home found feces, broken glass, bugs and trash all over and methamphetamine smoking devices by the children's bed.

Dunlap's daughter, Lisa Dunlap, is charged with abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult, which could be upgraded. Dunlap's granddaughter, Kayla Rogers, and John Rogers are charged with neglecting their children.

It's unclear whether they have lawyers.