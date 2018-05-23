BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an 87-year-old man died after a small plane he was piloting crashed at a southwest Missouri golf course.
Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace says James Donald Baker, of Bolivar, died after the single-engine plane crash Tuesday at the Silo Ridge Golf Course near Bolivar.
Pace says the plane went down about three-quarters of a mile south of the Bolivar airport.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that Baker was the only person aboard the 2007 Zenith 601.
The Federal Aviation Authority is investigating the cause of the crash.
