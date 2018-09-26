MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says deportation officers arrested 83 people in 14 Wisconsin counties over four days ending Monday.

The ICE arrests have prompted at least two schools districts in Dane County, Madison and Oregon, to send an email to parents to make sure they know their rights and offered resources for help.

ICE says of the 77 men and six woman arrested, 44 have criminal convictions. Sixteen are immigration fugitives with no previous criminal convictions and 21 illegally re-entered the U.S. after having been previously deported.

Twenty people were arrested in Dane County.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval has said his department has an agreement with ICE to know when and where arrests are made. Police say ICE made the arrests without prior communication.