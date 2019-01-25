If you’ve ever wondered what Weezer would sound like covering R&B girl group TLC and ’80s synth-pop band A-ha, you’re in luck.

The rock band belts out everything from “No Scrubs” to “Take on Me” on its surprise new album of covers, “Weezer (The Teal Album),” which dropped early Thursday morning.

The new album includes Weezer’s cover of Toto’s 1982 hit “Africa,” which Weezer first released in May after a viral online campaign begged the band to do so. Its version of “Africa” reached No. 1 on the Billboard alternative songs chart in August, Weezer’s first No. 1 single since 2008’s “Pork and Beans.”

On its interpretation of TLC’s “No Scrubs,” Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo and company deadpan such lyrics as, “No, I don’t want no scrubs/A scrub is a guy that can’t get no love from me. Hangin’ out the passenger side of his best friend’s ride/Trying to holla at me.”

So far, fans seem into it. “Dear god this just fulfilled another unknown Weezer fantasy I just discovered I had,” one wrote in the comments section for the song on YouTube.

Others tried to wrap their heads around it, but embraced it. “This whole album is like when you pay for parking and get silver dollars back as change,” another comment reads. “Did I ask for it? No. Did I want it? No. But it’s kind of cool and now I just wanna hold onto it.”

The band’s adaptation of A-ha’s “Take on Me” is only slightly less upbeat than the original 1984 hit, whose video was repeatedly played on MTV and scored six awards at the cable network’s 1986 MTV Video Music Awards. The video famously featured A-ha members in a live-action pencil-sketch skit.

Other covers on “The Teal Album” include “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics, “Happy Together” by the Turtles, “Paranoid” by Black Sabbath, “Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra and “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King.

Weezer’s version of “Billie Jean” even comes complete with its interpretation of the Gloved One’s signature high-pitched hollering of “Whooo.” (Here’s hoping Weezer hauls out this ’80s classic March 30 when the band comes to Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.)