This was a decidedly mixed review that writer Roberta George got from one of her friends: “I love your book, but you’re going to hell.”

George, a “new” author — at age 80 — has been writing for decades but has only recently been published. She is winning prizes with her novel, “The Day’s Heat.” But some of her readers are aghast at her material.

Perhaps the subject matter — an unhappy housewife has a torrid affair with a young Catholic priest — and the sensuous detail, took her audience by surprise.

“Our local parish priest said, ‘Don’t publish that book,’ ” said George. “Nobody gave it a nod here in the States.”

George’s protagonist is a young Lebanese mother who is starving for attention from her dimwitted white Anglo-Saxon Protestant husband. Rather graphic hanky-panky ensues with a young, hunky priest.

When George couldn’t get any U.S. publishers interested, she sent her manuscript overseas.

In 2017, the book won a novel-writing competition in England for which the prize included having the book published. Released in the fall of 2018, it won George several prizes for literary fiction.

Thanks to Amazon Books, it finally has made its way to the United States.

This late-in-life attention “feels very strange, very unexpected,” said George, who began working on “The Day’s Heat” 20 years ago and has rewritten it multiple times.

Now her British publisher has asked to look at another one of her unpublished novels, “The Bankrobber’s Sister.”

Despite raising seven children of her own plus two of her sister’s kids, at age 40 George earned an English degree, which was followed by a master’s in creative writing, and then started the Snake Nation Review, a small literary magazine.

Thirty years later, the magazine not only is still alive but has grown to include Snake Nation Press, which publishes about five books each year. Her Snake Nation friends helped establish Turner Center for the Arts in her hometown of Valdosta, Ga., where George teaches yoga and writing classes.

“She’s after it constantly; she does not rest,” said Jean Arambula, a member of the Snake Nation’s board. “It’s her drive to create. That comes from having nine children. She’s a creator. After you have that many children, you think you can do anything.”