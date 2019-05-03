An 80-year-old man from Fairfax, Minn., died Thursday when his pickup crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a semitrailer truck in Meeker County.

The crash happened at 11:41 a.m. on Hwy. 15 at 278th Street in Dassel Township, according to the State Patrol. A southbound Ford F-150 pickup driven by Lorenz R. Canfield crossed over into the northbound lane and hit the semi.

Canfield died at the scene.

The semi rolled over into a ditch and went into a pond, the patrol said. Its driver, a 56-year-old man from Boston, was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, the patrol said.

Roads were dry at the time, the patrol said.

