PHOENIX — Eighty messenger pigeons that were bred in a Phoenix home's backyard have died in a fire.
Firefighters responded early Saturday morning to the blaze that started in the back of one home and spread to a nearby home.
A Phoenix fire department spokesperson said 80 homing pigeons died due to exposure. About 150 pigeons total were at the residence. One of the homeowners is a messenger bird association member.
The homes' residents and four dogs escaped unharmed. Officials say 10 people have been displaced.
It's unknown how the fire started.
Homing pigeons are selectively bred for their ability to find their way home over very long distances.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Montana Democrats sense a chance to capture US House seat
For more than two decades, Montana's lone U.S. House seat has been a sacrificial altar where Democratic candidates' dreams are squashed.
National
Conservative governor, liberal lawmakers clash in Vermont
Vermont's fiscally conservative Republican Gov. Phil Scott is clashing with the state's famously liberal Legislature.
Business
Cases against pork giant continue after big penalty slashed
Lawyers for the world's largest pork producer don't want jurors to hear about the finances of a company whose industrial-scale hog operations caused a stench so bad it made life miserable for its rural neighbors.
Variety
75 years later, 'forgotten' WWII battle haunts soldiers
The only World War II battle fought on North American soil was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.
National
The Latest: Alberto moves up the Gulf of Mexico
The Latest on Subtropical Storm Alberto (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.