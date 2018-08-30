MISHICOT, Wis. — Sheriff's officials say an 8-year-old boy has died in eastern Wisconsin after getting hit in the head with a baseball.
Authorities say first responders were called to a home in the Manitowoc County town of Mishicot Wednesday afternoon where the boy was struck while playing baseball and collapsed.
He was taken to a hospital in Two Rivers where he was pronounced dead. Manitowoc County sheriff's investigators say the incident was an accident.
More From Local
West Metro
V.P. Pence addresses American Legion in Minneapolis stop
Vice President Mike Pence's visit comes after the American Legion and the White House clashed this week over President Trump's response to the death of Sen. John McCain.
Local
Little Falls man guilty of killing 2 teens in home appeals murder conviction
Federal judge says Byron Smith's constitutional right to a public trial was denied, but rules that doing so did not violate federal law.
National
Ex-Wisconsin inmate sues over shackles during childbirth
A former Milwaukee County Jail inmate has filed a federal lawsuit claiming she was forced to wear shackles during childbirth at a hospital.
