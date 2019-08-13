ST. LOUIS — Police say an 8-year-old boy has become the 11 child killed in the St. Louis area since June.
Police Chief John Hayden says Xavier Usanga was shot to death Monday while standing next to an 18-year-old male who was also shot but survived.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Hayden choked back tears while announcing Xavier's death. Hayden did not release many details about the shooting, including a suspect description or whether the victims knew each other or the shooter.
The 18-year-old was in stable condition.
