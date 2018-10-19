TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. — An 8-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a fall from a cliff at Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.

The Chisago County sheriff's office says the boy was hiking with family members when he fell about 50 feet from a rock Thursday afternoon, landing in an area of the cliffs that was inaccessible by foot.

Sgt. Steve Pouti says a crew from the Taylors Falls Fire Department got to the child via boat, and took him across the river to the Wisconsin side where a waiting ambulance took him to St. Croix Hospital. The boy was flown from there to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

His name has not been released.