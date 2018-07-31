MILWAUKEE — Police say an 8-year-old boy was shot and wounded while walking down the sidewalk in Milwaukee.
Authorities say at least two people opened fire on a house and the boy was caught in the gunfire about 9 p.m. Monday.
The child was rushed to the hospital where he's in stable condition.
Police are looking for suspects.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minneapolis police urging vigilance after string of car break-ins
Between July 1-30, police say that at least 26 vehicles were burglarized or targeted by thieves.
Local
Central Minnesota police chaplain charged after sex allegation from church member
Authorities say he had a sexual relationship with a woman who was receiving his "religious and spiritual guidance."
St. Paul
German immersion school board votes to raze old church for new addition
Twin Cities German Immersion School officials say building the addition is the most cost-effective move for their growing school.
West Metro
Edina police looking for suspect who allegedly touched boy in pool bathroom
The incident occurred two weeks ago, according to police.
Local
Bucks to play 1st game at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 3
The Milwaukee Bucks will play the inaugural game at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 3 when they open the preseason against the Chicago Bulls.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.