After saying goodbye to your college student on move-in day, one of the hardest things to come to grips with at home is that your relationship has undergone a monumental change. That doesn't mean that you disappear from your kid's life; far from it. But it does mean that you play a different role.

College experts offer these eight tips for college-parent newbies:

Give them space. College students need a grace period to meet people, get involved in campus life and focus on their new environment without constant reminders of home. Give them room to figure out their new lives. You certainly don't have to give up having conversations, but follow their lead.

Keep things in perspective. Don't worry; you'll hear about the roommate drama, the rotten exam or the malfunctioning laundry machines. But once kids have unloaded, they move on, leaving you to worry into the night about a problem that likely doesn't exist for them the next day. Or if it does, it's their issue to solve. Try not to let their download ruin your day. It's probably not ruining theirs.

Offer guidance, not a quick fix. If children are struggling with a normal issue, such as not finding people they like, hear them out (see above), because a sympathetic ear is helpful. But don't leap to offer a fix, such as contacting a resident adviser on their behalf. We want our kids to become competent and independent, and they need to develop problem-solving skills.

Point them to resources. When your student complains about homework or a dorm challenge, ask about resources on campus, and nudge him or her to pursue those avenues. Colleges have staff ready to help students. Resist the urge to micromanage. If students don't know where to start, suggest they check with their resident adviser. Resources include the tutoring center, academic advising, career services center, student health clinic, financial aid office, multicultural center, first-generation center and more. Engaging with other students and professional staff is the best way for the students to adjust. Keep pointing them back to campus.

Mind the Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Once kids get to college, the right to control the information about their education transfers to them, and parents aren't allowed access without the student's permission. If you have been closely monitoring your child's academic progress, this can be a jarring change for you. But don't push for the account password to see grades.

If you're concerned about academics, initiate conversations about what you expect your child to tell you. You're partnering now, not tracking. If you're paying the bill and insist that gives you the right to see grades at the end of term, prepare students for that idea. Meanwhile, back off and let them manage their progress. They'll experience hurdles, and they need room to flail a bit.

Don't freak out about grades. It's normal for students to experience a dip in grades in college. That doesn't mean they can't handle the work. They just need to find their equilibrium with study habits, time management and the social scene, and it may take a semester. Don't pester them about grades. Your anxiety won't boost their confidence. Tell them you know they can handle it. Perfectionist students, in particular, don't need added anxiety.

Of course, some students do go off the rails with the party scene or another personal challenge. If you suspect they're not managing their time or they're skipping class — you likely won't know it for a while — suggest they visit an academic adviser. Talking to someone who's not their parent might illuminate a deeper issue. Keep in mind, advisers prefer to meet with students before they've dug themselves into a hole.

Ordering groceries for them? Stop. If your child is living in student housing, you're paying for a meal plan, after all. And no, your student doesn't need a laundry service. Campuses provide washing machines. Students need to develop life skills, and now's the time to start.

Trust your instincts. You know your child best, and no one is paying attention like you are. If you suspect a mental-health condition is sending your student into a tailspin, or if he or she is experiencing a recurring illness or unfamiliar allergy, it's OK to ask questions and follow up.

Your student will experience bumps, but most of the time those challenges will be part of the normal growth of a young adult. Have faith. Your kids really can do it. Give them the space to problem-solve, and you'll be amazed at the growth within the first year. You got them to college. Now, let them sail.