MEXICO CITY — Officials in western Mexico say eight hacked-up bodies have been found in a pickup truck abandoned in the city of Guadalajara.
A state official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said Wednesday that experts were still trying to identify some of the bodies.
The cadavers had been hacked into headless torsos and piles of limbs.
Local media report that a hand-lettered sign had been left with the bodies in the bed of the truck.
Such signs are often used by drug gangs to send threatening messages.
Guadalajara is dominated by the Jalisco drug cartel.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Monitor says Syria seizes half of eastern Ghouta
The Latest on Syria's civil war (all times local):
World
UK police: Russian ex-spy was attacked with nerve agent
A Russian ex-spy and his daughter fighting for their lives in an English hospital were attacked with a nerve agent in a targeted murder attempt, British police said Wednesday.
World
President: Slovak govt ignored warnings on Italian mafia
Slovak President Andrej Kiska says the country's government ignored warnings from intelligence services about the activities of an Italian criminal syndicate whose members are suspected of possible involvement in the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.
World
Netanyahu warns Israel may face early elections
Israel may face early elections due to a coalition crisis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned during a visit to the U.S. on Wednesday, and he lashed out against police for drafting state witnesses against him in a corruption case at home.
World
Slain Salvador Archbishop Romero to be a saint, pope decrees
Pope Francis has cleared the way for Archbishop Oscar Romero to be made a saint, declaring that the churchman murdered by El Salvador's right-wing death squads for standing up for the poor and oppressed should be a model for today's church.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.