MOSCOW — A fire in a hotel in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa has killed eight people and left a further 10 hospitalized.
A city police statement said a criminal investigation has been opened into the fire that spread to about 1,000 square meters (10,000 square feet) of the Tokyo Star hotel before dawn on Saturday.
The police statement did not state the conditions of the 10 people who had been hospitalized.
The Tokyo Star is a budget hotel near Odessa's main railway station. Photographs from travel review websites show narrow rooms, some little wider than a single bed.
