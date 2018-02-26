TOWN OF BRADLEY, Wis. — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a trailer home fire that killed one person near Tomahawk in northern Wisconsin.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department says the fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. Sunday at the Clear Lake Condos in the Town of Bradley, north of Tomahawk.
Emergency responders found the resident of the trailer, a 77-year-old woman, had gotten herself out of her burning home and was being helped by neighbors.
The woman, whose name has not been released pending notification of relatives, died later at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Tomahawk Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall.
