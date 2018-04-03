CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers are paying tribute to Hall of Famer Julius Erving.
The NBA team will unveil a sculpture of Erving during a ceremony Tuesday at their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. It will be the sixth sculpture installed on "76ers Legends Walk." It will join statues of other team greats, including Wilt Chamberlain and Billy Cunningham.
More commonly known as "Dr. J," Erving was a two-time NBA MVP and an 11-time all-star who led the 76ers to the 1983 NBA title. He played 16 seasons overall in the NBA and ABA.
The 76ers retired his No. 6 jersey in 1988. He was honored as one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history in 1996.
