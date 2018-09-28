PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers fan favorite Joel Embiid is apparently a fan himself — of Ed Sheeran.

The British singer-songwriter made a stop in Philadelphia on Thursday, performing for a sold-out crowd at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Embiid posted a video of Sheeran's performance on his Instagram and the All-Star center can be heard singing along enthusiastically — if not entirely in tune — to the songs "Perfect" and "Shape of You."

He embedded the word "awesome" along the bottom of one of the videos.

His teammate Dario Saric also posted videos and a photo of the Sheeran show, but without any heartfelt singalongs like Embiid's.

Sheeran endeared himself to the crowd by congratulating them on the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory, and by donning an Eagles jersey during his encore.