PHILADELPHIA — Furkan Korkmaz (FUR'-kan KOHRK'-mahs) nailed six 3-pointers and had a career-high 24 points as the 76ers knocked off the Bulls, 100-89. Korkmaz finished 6 of 9 from 3-point range and was 8 of 11 overall, including four straight treys in the third quarter. Ben Simmons finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Al Horford chipped in 20 points.

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic (DAHN'-chihch) scored 35 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 29 and the Dallas Mavericks beat Portland 120-112. Doncic had eight rebounds and seven assists in the 20-year-old's first chance to tie Jason Kidd's career club record of 21 triple-doubles. Doncic has an NBA-best 12 this season. The Slovenian sensation drained a career-high eight 3-pointers.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Anthony Cirelli (sih-REH'-lee) got his first career hat trick and Nikita Kucherov (KOO'-chuh-rahv) scored twice in the Lightning's 7-1 drubbing of the Jets. Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV'-skee) made 30 saves for his 10th straight victory, matching the longest winning streak of his career. Carter Verhaeghe (vur-HAY'-gee) and Alex Killorn (kih-LOHRN') also scored and Ondrej Palat (AHN'-dray pah-LAHT') had three assists in the rout.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sam Steel's breakaway goal at 1:36 of overtime gave the Ducks a 2-1 victory at Carolina. Erik Gudbranson had a first-period goal and Ryan Miller stopped 25 shots as Anaheim dealt the Hurricanes their third loss in a row. The Canes will be without Dougie Hamilton for two to three months after the All-Star defenseman broke his leg Thursday night at Columbus.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lee Westwood has moved into a one-shot lead after the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Westwood carded a seven-under 65 to close in on what would be his 25th career title on the European Tour. He is one ahead of Bernd Wiesberger and second-round leader Francesco Laporta. The top-ranked Brooks Koepka recovered from a poor round on Friday by firing a two-under 70 and is tied for 48th. It's Koepka's first tournament since returning from a knee injury he aggravated in October.