A 70-year-old St. Paul man died Wednesday while skiing at a resort in Lutsen.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. about a man found unresponsive and bleeding from his face at Lutsen Mountains Ski Resort. Ski patrol members and bystanders tried to resuscitate the man just below the Moose Mountain chalet before taking him to a building to continue the effort.

David Michael Skog of St. Paul was pronounced dead at 1:15 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities do not yet know what caused the death. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.