BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A motorist has died in a crash with an Amtrak train in a Milwaukee suburb.
A witness, Damion Gray, tells WTMJ-TV he was stopped at the railroad crossing in Brookfield Monday afternoon and watched as another driver went around the railroad crossing gates and was struck by the train. Gray says the crossing lights were working and the Amtrak operator sounded the horn before the collision.
Brookfield police say the 70-year-old man died at the scene. None of the 193 passengers on the Amtrak train were injured.
