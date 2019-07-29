WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A 7-year-old girl has died at a Wisconsin Dells campground after she was struck by a pickup truck.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says the girl was killed Sunday at Jellystone Camp Resort in the town of Delton. Authorities say a 76-year-old man behind the wheel crested a hill and struck the girl who was in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
