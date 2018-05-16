A 7-year-old died in Plymouth Wednesday afternoon after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Police were called to the 6000 block of Shenandoah Lane for a report of a victim bleeding from the head. While en route, police were updated that the victim had been shot.

Emergency responders arrive on scene and began CPR, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s information is being withheld pending notification of family.

Police did not immediately release the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but said there is no threat to the public.

STAFF REPORT