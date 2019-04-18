ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a 7-year-old boy brought a loaded handgun to school in St. Paul.
Someone at Highland Park Elementary became aware of the gun Wednesday morning and called police. A school resource officer retrieved the gun from the student's backpack.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports police say the gun had a trigger lock on it. The second-grader was turned over to his mother. She had reported her gun stolen on Sunday. Police are investigating how the student got the gun and how his mother stored the weapon to determine whether charges are warranted.
Principal Nany Flynn says they'll follow "standard disciplinary procedures" in dealing with the student.
