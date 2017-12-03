VIRGINIA, Minn. — Authorities say seven people are being treated for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in northeastern Minnesota.
The Virginia Fire Department was dispatched about 10 a.m. Sunday to a duplex.
Virginia Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Poffs says seven people who either lived at the duplex or were visiting were taken to a Virginia hospital for treatment. He says several were then airlifted to a Duluth hospital.
WDIO-TV reports two Virginia firefighters, two Virginia police officers and a St. Louis County sheriff's deputy were evaluated for possible carbon monoxide exposure.
The cause of the poisoning is under investigation.
Authorities say seven people are being treated for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in northeastern Minnesota.
