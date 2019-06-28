Seven members of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association — including Bemidji State and Minnesota State Mankato — initiated the process to leave the league and form a new men’s conference that would begin play in the 2021-22 season.

In an announcement released Friday afternoon through athletics consultant Morris Kurtz, a former St. Cloud State athletic director, the seven schools — which also include Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan — independently submitted formal letters of notice to the WCHA office initiating the withdrawal process.

The three current members of the WCHA men’s league that aren’t involved in the move are the ones that are the furthest away from the Minnesota-based conference — Alabama Huntsville, Alaska and Alaska Anchorage.

In Kurtz’s announcement, the new league would “focus on improving regional alignment … while building natural rivalries within a more compact geographic footprint.”

WCHA men’s Commissioner Bill Robertson issued a statement, concluding with: “While this news is disappointing, the WCHA will work to assure that any members that do withdraw do so in accordance with WCHA Bylaws.”