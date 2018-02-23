Think you're ready to tackle a home-improvement project yourself? Deciding whether you're up to the challenge or whether you should hire a professional can be tricky.

Some renovations are better left to professionals, said Mark Clement, co-founder at MyFixItUpLife (myfixituplife.com), a resource for DIY home remodeling. Home-improvement TV shows have made complicated projects look easy, Clement said.

Ask yourself these questions before opening your toolbox.

1. What are the risks? Every year more than 500,000 people are treated for ladder-related injuries in the United States, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Clement recommends caution when sizing up a project requiring a ladder, such as repairing damaged shingles.

And renovations that involve plumbing or electrical work are typically better suited for a licensed contractor. "If you're doing something that could cause the house to flood or something that puts you at risk of being electrocuted, err on the side of caution," said Craig Webb, editor in chief at Remodeling magazine.

2. How much do you value your time? Labor costs can add up when using a professional contractor. "As a general rule of thumb, about one-third of what you're paying for are the materials, and the other two-thirds are for the skills of the remodeler and their time," Webb said. Therefore, consider how much you value your time.

3. How much can you save? Compare how much it would cost for you to hire a professional to what you'd spend if you do the work yourself. The easiest way to do this is to get a quote from a professional contractor for the project and to ask the company to separate the costs of materials from the labor costs. Factor in costs if you must buy or rent tools.

4. What's your skill level? Be honest with yourself about your skills. "It's easy to get in over your head," said Angie Hicks of Angie's List. Depending on the project, "if you screw up, you can do serious damage to your house." Check whether you know how to use the tools you'll need.

5. Is the project complicated? You should be able to map out the project step by step; this is where online videos can come in handy. Home-improvement experts such as Ron Hazelton, Bob Vila and Mr. Fix It have how-to videos on YouTube for many renovations. Pro tip: "Watch the video from start to finish to see what the scope of the job is," Webb said.

6. Do you need a building permit? If you plan to alter the bones of your house you may need a building permit before beginning the work, Hicks said. A professional contractor can help you navigate the often complicated application process.

7. Will you need more hands? Is the project a one-person job? If not, do you have capable friends you're comfortable asking to help you?