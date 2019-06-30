Orchestral fireworks

Fresh from its recent Mahler recording sessions, the Minnesota Orchestra hits the road this week for a free "Symphony for the Cities" concert at the Hilde Performance Center, one of the most spectacular band shells in the metro area. Part of the annual Music in Plymouth celebration that also includes the Southside Aces and Scottie Miller Band, the orchestra will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. for an hourlong selection of classical favorites led by associate conductor Akiko Fujimoto. Puppet theater, face painting and fireworks are among the other attractions on offer. (8:30 p.m. Tue., Hilde Performance Center, 3450 Plymouth Blvd., musicinplymouth.org)

From Notre Dame to Winona

Olivier Latry is an organist at the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, whose historic organ was largely spared in the horrific conflagration that recently swept the building. Latry is one of the world's finest organists, and his visit to this year's Minnesota Beethoven Festival is a must for lovers of the instrument. His program features rarely heard organ works by Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven, as well as more familiar pieces by Bach (Passacaglia and Fugue in C minor) and Liszt (Prelude and Fugue on B.A.C.H.). (7:30 p.m. Tue. & Wed., Central Lutheran Church, Winona, Minn.; $25, 1-866-811-4111 or mnbeethovenfestival.org)

TERRY BLAIN