RABAT, Morocco — Local authorities say seven Moroccan migrants have died after their rubber boat capsized off the country's Atlantic coast.
Authorities say the bodies of six men and a woman were found Saturday off Ain Harouda, just northeast of Casablanca.
Three other people were found unconscious and taken to a hospital.
Search operations continue. An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident.
With the sea route from Libya to Italy increasingly blocked by Libyan coast guard crews as part of a deal with the European Union, Morocco has become a major departure point for African migrants trying to reach Europe.
