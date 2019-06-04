7 Minnesota Tornadoes So Far This Year

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: PM Storms, some severe. Winds: S 5-10. High: 83.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance to T-storms. Winds: WNW 5. Low: 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mild. Gradually clearing skies. Winds: N 5-10. High: 82.

THURSDAY: Warm again. Spotty PM rumble? Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 83.

FRIDAY: Filtered sunshine. Still very nice. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 62. High: 82.

SATURDAY: Increasing shower and storm chance. Winds: SE 5-15. Wake-up: 63. High: 79.

SUNDAY: Storms early. Clearing late and breezy. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 61. High: 76.

MONDAY: Sunny start. Isolated PM shower. Winds: W 10-15. Wake-up: 57. High: 75.

This Day in Weather History

June 4th

1935: The latest official measurable snowfall in Minnesota falls at Mizpah on this date with 1.5 inches.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

June 4th

Average High: 75F (Record: 96F set in 1968)

Average Low: 55F (Record: 38F set in 1988)

Record Rainfall: 1.92" set in 1880

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 4th

Sunrise: 5:28am

Sunset: 8:54pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 26 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 14 seconds

Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~6 hours and 41 minutes

Moon Phase for June 4th at Midnight

1.9 Days Since New Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"Start looking for the young moon in the evening sky around June 4, 2019. Will anyone see it on June 3? Possibly, but by June 4 we should all be able to see it, near the sunset point, shortly after sunset. Elusive Mercury, innermost planet in our solar system, is also in that part of the sky. Red Mars – now rather faint – shines above Mercury. Mercury can be found near the moon on June 4; then on June 5 and 6, the moon’s lighted face points to Mars. Just note that Mars is far behind Earth now in the race of the planets around the sun. Earth will soon “turn the corner” ahead of Mars in orbit, sending the planet into the sunset glare. Mars is so faint now that it might not be visible until nightfall, after the moon and Mercury have already set. In other words, have your binoculars handy. Mercury, on the other hand, is brighter than Mars now, although it might not look brighter to you this week because it’s still near the sunset. In both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, June 2019 presents a fine apparition of Mercury in the evening sky. On these early June evenings, Mercury is some 5 times brighter than a 1st-magnitude star and 10 times brighter than Mars. Even though this planet has to contend the afterglow of sunset, you might be able to see Mercury with the eye alone an hour or so after sunset. If not … yep, you guessed it. Try your binoculars."

Average Tornadoes By State in June

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in June is still very high across much of the nation. Interestingly, Minnesota average the most tornadoes in June than any other month during the year with 15.

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,000 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.



Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through May 30th suggests that there have been a total of 1,047, which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 792. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,432 tornadoes were reported.

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook as we head through the first half of the week and notice that weather conditions in the Central US still look to be fairly unsettled. Areas of showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe, will lead to more heavy rainfall and flooding. Meanwhile, the Western US should stay mostly dry.



Heavy Ranifall Potential

Here's the 7 day precipitation potential across the nation, which shows another blob of heavy precipitation across the Central US once again. This will likely lead to more flooding in areas that are already dealing with it and could potentially lead to more flooding for areas that are on the verge.

Major Flooding From Heavy May Rains

The image below shows all of the current river observations that are near or above flood stage across the nation. Note that several rivers in the Central US are dealing with Major Flooding (purple coloring) thanks to all of the heavy rain as of late. Interestingly, some locations are dealing with record crests, which could potentially linger through the early part of June.

"What We Know (And Don’t) About Tornadoes And Climate Change"

"As the seemingly endless barrage of violent tornadoes continued to pummel a large swath of the United States this week, lawmakers and concerned citizens declared on social media that the storms offered a front row seat to the unfolding climate crisis. During a presidential campaign stop in disaster-stricken Iowa, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) posted a video in which she says planetary warming is helping drive severe weather events, including tornadoes, and blasts those who deny the reality of climate change for “putting us all at risk.” In a post to Twitter, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), another 2020 contender, slammed the Trump administration for working to undermine climate science as sections of the central United States reel from tornadoes and catastrophic flooding. And when Washington, D.C., was put under a tornado warning May 23, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) posted to Instagram: “The climate crisis is real, y’all.”