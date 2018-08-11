BENI, Congo — An official in northeastern Congo says seven civilians have been killed in an attack by suspected Allied Democratic Forces rebels, highlighting the threat to efforts to contain the latest Ebola virus outbreak nearby.

The administrator of Beni territory, Donat Kibwana, tells The Associated Press the attack was carried out overnight in Mayi-Moya about 40 kilometers (24 miles) from Beni city.

Kibwana says it sent the local population fleeing in the kind of displacement that complicates health workers' efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak that has killed 11 people so far.

Global health officials have said they are combating this outbreak in what is essentially a war zone, with multiple armed groups in the region and about 1 million displaced people.

Authorities say Congo's military and police presence has been increased.