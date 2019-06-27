ATLANTA — Atlanta police say seven people were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city.
Atlanta police deputy chief Jeffrey Glazier says the victims were standing on a sidewalk in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood Thursday morning when people in a dark-colored sedan and another car fired multiple rounds.
News outlets quote authorities as saying the victims were targeted, but police haven't identified a motive.
Police say the victims included five men and a woman, all in their early-to-mid-30s, two of whom were taken into surgery in critical condition. A seventh victim was later located at a hospital. Police didn't provide any other details.
