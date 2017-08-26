Seven people were evaluated for noncritical injuries after a car plowed into a Minneapolis butcher shop Friday evening.

The vehicle, identified as a Honda by police, punched a hole in the corner of Valerie’s Carniceria, 3149 Nicollet Av., according to photos posted on social media.

Police were called to the scene around 6 p.m. Two adults and three children in the Honda suffered injuries. Two men in the building also were hurt.

Police are investigating. No one has been arrested. A city building inspector has evaluated damage to the structure.

Police spokesman Scott Seroka said a second vehicle at the scene sustained minor damage to the passenger side.

Despite the damage to the building, a clerk who answered the phone Saturday said Valerie’s remains open for business.