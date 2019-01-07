MEXICO CITY — Seven men are dead following a shooting attack at a bar in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort city of Playa del Carmen.
State and local police say the attack occurred Sunday in the "Las Virginias" bar in a low-income section relatively far from the beachside tourist zone.
One man was wounded but survived the attack. The attackers have not yet been identified.
The U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued a brief travel warning for the once-tranquil beachside city in March 2018. A February 2018 explosion on a ferry injured 26 people, including several American citizens. A January 2017 shooting at a music festival there left three foreigners and two Mexicans dead.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: US-backed SDF returns Kazakh IS fighters
The Latest on the war in Syria (all times local):
World
Russia: US spy suspect can be visited by other countries
The Russian Foreign Ministry says Paul Whelan, the American detained in Moscow on suspicion of spying, may receive visits from diplomats from the three other countries whose citizenship he holds.
World
Witness' apartment searched in Germany hacking case
German investigators have searched the apartment of a witness in their probe of an alleged hacking case that saw hundreds of politicians' and celebrities' private information posted online, officials said Monday.
World
Israel's Netanyahu to make 'dramatic announcement'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will deliver a "dramatic announcement" set to coincide with the evening news broadcast.
World
Growing opioid crisis adds to Puerto Rico's problems
Jose Carlos Laviena emptied his pockets, took off his shoes and waited to die.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.