Noir nook
A brick arch, painted jet black, creates a dramatic visual element between the kitchen and dining room — and a practical space to tuck a butler’s pantry and wet bar.
See it: Home #437 in Minneapolis by Landmark Building Contractors in collaboration with David Charlez Designs and Bria Hammel Interiors.
Warm welcome
This two-sided fireplace does double duty, warming up the great room and greeting guests in the front entry foyer — a welcome sight on a cold winter day.
See it: Home #445 in Minnetonka by Lecy Bros. Homes & Remodeling.
Blue mood
LED light panels give this lower-level bar a pop of color that echoes the aqua of the bold open-tread staircase with black metal railings.
See it: Home #436, a modern and green Dream Home in Minneapolis by Sustainable 9 Design + Build.
Branching out
Simple but clever, this built-in coat tree creates a focal point in the front entry, as well as a convenient place to hang outerwear.
See it: Home #433 in Edina by Refined.
Shoot, score, scrub!
Sport courts have become ubiquitous in upper-bracket homes, but this one has a synthetic “ice” floor for in-home hockey fun. And for the hockey mom (or dad), there’s a ventilated walk-in closet just inside the mudroom with its own stackable washer-dryer, so there’s no need to drag stinky jerseys through the house.
See it: Home #434, another Dream Home, this one in Edina by TC Homebuilders.
Accent wall
A wood-slatted headboard wraps onto the ceiling to create a striking modern take on the traditional canopy bed in the master bedroom.
See it: Home #436, the Dream Home in Minneapolis.
Room for two
How big is the shower in this deluxe owners’ bathroom? Big enough to also hold the soaking tub — and an eye-catching seat.
See it: Home #437 in Minneapolis.
