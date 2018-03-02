Noir nook

Noir nook: A brick arch painted black adds a dramatic element

A brick arch, painted jet black, creates a dramatic visual element between the kitchen and dining room — and a practical space to tuck a butler’s pantry and wet bar.

See it: Home #437 in Minneapolis by Landmark Building Contractors in collaboration with David Charlez Designs and Bria Hammel Interiors.

Warm welcome: A double-sided fireplace

This two-sided fireplace does double duty, warming up the great room and greeting guests in the front entry foyer — a welcome sight on a cold winter day.

See it: Home #445 in Minnetonka by Lecy Bros. Homes & Remodeling.

Blue mood: LED lights add a pop of color

LED light panels give this lower-level bar a pop of color that echoes the aqua of the bold open-tread staircase with black metal railings.

See it: Home #436, a modern and green Dream Home in Minneapolis by Sustainable 9 Design + Build.

Branching out: A built-in coat tree creates a focal point

Simple but clever, this built-in coat tree creates a focal point in the front entry, as well as a convenient place to hang outerwear.

See it: Home #433 in Edina by Refined.

Shoot, score, scrub: This sport court has a synthetic "ice" floor

Sport courts have become ubiquitous in upper-bracket homes, but this one has a synthetic “ice” floor for in-home hockey fun. And for the hockey mom (or dad), there’s a ventilated walk-in closet just inside the mudroom with its own stackable washer-dryer, so there’s no need to drag stinky jerseys through the house.

See it: Home #434, another Dream Home, this one in Edina by TC Homebuilders.

Accent wall: A wood-slatted headboard wraps onto the ceiling

A wood-slatted headboard wraps onto the ceiling to create a striking modern take on the traditional canopy bed in the master bedroom.

See it: Home #436, the Dream Home in Minneapolis.

Room for two: This shower holds a soaking tub and a unique seat

How big is the shower in this deluxe owners’ bathroom? Big enough to also hold the soaking tub — and an eye-catching seat.

See it: Home #437 in Minneapolis.