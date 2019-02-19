HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Canadian police say seven children died in an early morning fire that witnesses say engulfed a home in a suburb of the Atlantic coast city of Halifax.
Investigators said Tuesday it's believed the young children are all from the same family.
A man and woman remained in hospita, the man with life-threatening injuries. The woman was expected to survive her injuries.
The Ummah Mosque and Community Centre in Halifax said in a Facebook post that the family is Syria.
A woman who lives next door says the family included seven children ranging in age from 3 months to 17 years old.
Danielle Burt says she heard a loud bang and a woman screaming just after 12:30 a.m.
