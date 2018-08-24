METAIRIE, La. — An attorney says the sixth-grader who tearfully left a New Orleans area Catholic school after she was told her hair extensions violated its policy might soon return to classes there.

James Williams said Friday that he will discuss the matter Monday with officials of Christ the King school and the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

Video of Faith Fennidy leaving the school in tears sparked anger online and charges that the school's hair policy discriminated against black students. Williams won a restraining order Thursday on behalf of Faith and another student. It temporarily blocks the school from enforcing the policy.

Archdiocese officials issued a statement saying their goal is to welcome the girls back to school soon — and that they are convening an advisory council to address related school policies.